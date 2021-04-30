Watch: Tang Joon Sang, Choi Hyun Wook, And More Are In High Spirits As They Form A Clumsy Badminton Team In “Racket Boys” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Racket Boys” released its first teaser starring Tang Joon Sang, Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Hoon, and Son Sang Yeon!

“Racket Boys” is about a group of youths from a rural town who dream of playing badminton. It is described as a sitcom-like drama that combines warm humanism with genuine emotions. In charge of the script is Jung Bo Hoon (“Prison Playbook”) and in the director’s chair is Jo Young Kwang (“Defendant,” “Heart Surgeons“).

The newly released teaser begins with Mr. Hong (Woo Hyun), the head of the village, and principal of the school (Kim Ki Chun) entering the empty school gym. Mr. Hong demands where the badminton players are, and the principal starts to introduce them one by one.

The first member is Lee Yong Tae (Kim Kang Hoon), the only second-year middle schooler in the drama who talks too much and knows a lot about badminton. Next is Bang Yoon Dam (Son Sang Yeon), the captain of the badminton team who likes to be the center of attention and dreams of getting 100,000 followers on Instagram. Then there’s the sweet and friendly Na Woo Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), who is described as the “hip hop king” and “fashion king” of his middle school. Last but not least is Yoon Hae Kang (Tan Joon Sang), a fiercely competitive transfer student who was a baseball player in Seoul and was forced to come to this small town against his will.

The four boys do their best, but apparently, it’s not enough because someone announces the team might break up. Their expressions crumble in disappointment, and their shoulders deflate with sadness. However, they work harder than ever and come together as a team. It will be interesting to see their bond grow as they try to achieve the impossible.

“Racket Boys” is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of 2021.

