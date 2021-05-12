Watch: “Taxi Driver” Cast Show Close Chemistry And Enjoyably Film Drama’s Only “Kiss Scene”

SBS has shared a new behind-the-scenes video for “Taxi Driver”!

“Taxi Driver” is about a mysterious taxi service that takes revenge on behalf of clients who cannot get justice from the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works for the service, while Esom co-stars as Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who becomes suspicious of his activities.

The clip centers around the scenes filmed at the hospital as Lee Je Hoon and Kim Eui Sung jokingly express concern over each other’s bloody wounds. The cast play around before receiving touch-ups and getting into character as soon as the cameras start rolling.

Later, Lee Je Hoon and Kim Eui Sung rehearse their lines where the latter is asking a favor from the former. Lee Je Hoon nonchalantly responds, “I don’t want to,” causing Kim Eui Sung to respond with aegyo, making Lee Je Hoon immediately agree. They practice one more time, with Lee Je Hoon adorably copying the aegyo.

Once they begin filming as a group, Pyo Ye Jin shows off her documents and reminds the audience to beware of voice phishing. As they discuss the data, Kim Eui Sung confirms that their notes are based off data from real-life voice phishing cases.

Immediately after, Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram prepare for their “kiss scene” as the director announces, “I think this is our drama’s only kiss scene.” Bae Yoo Ram adds that it’s the first kiss scene of his career before thanking the staff. While lying in his hospital bed, Kim Eui Sung jokingly chimes in, “This is the first bed scene for me in awhile too,” causing the set to erupt into laughter.

Check out the full video below!

Start watching “Taxi Driver” here!

Watch Now