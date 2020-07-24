Watch Taylor Swift’s New Video for ‘Cardigan’

If there’s one factor that may make a lot of the music world stand nonetheless, it’s a shock Taylor Swift album. And that’s precisely what occurred Thursday evening for “Folklore,” an album that just about nobody who hadn’t signed a non-disclosure settlement knew was coming till Swift revealed on Thursday morning that it was coming in about 15 hours. Music’s social media channels talked of little else as folks all internationally dug into the low-key and intimate album — which was most likely a part of the explanation she surprise-dropped it — which was largely created in collaboration with Aaron Dessner of Brooklyn-based various band The Nationwide.

A spotlight of the album is the only “Cardigan,” and Swift dropped a video for it across the time of the album’s launch. The only is a part of a “fictional highschool trilogy” of songs on the album (for extra on that, learn our evaluate). Whereas there’s not a lot highschool within the video, it positively fits the album’s folkloric and intimate vibe, starting with Swift taking part in a piano in a dimly lit room, after which climbs right into a picket chest full of water and emerges in a woodland and sits down and finishes the music on a moss-covered piano that has a waterfall streaming from the again of it. Then the identical factor occurs when she climbs into the piano bench, and emerges in a stormy sea that simply occurs to have a piano floating in it. It’s all very “Narnia.”

Within the announcement, Swift famous that the shoot for the video, which she directed, was “overseen by a medical inspector, everybody wore masks, stayed away from one another, and I even did my very own hair, make-up and styling.”

In a social media posts, Swift defined that the album is the results of lots of her plans for 2020 — together with a brief stadium tour supporting her 2019 album “Lover” — had been scrapped because of the pandemic. In lockdown, she wrote the brand new album’s songs in isolation, collaborating with Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okay-a8s8OLBSE