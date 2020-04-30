Watch Teasers for The Weeknd’s Guest Appearance on ‘American Dad’ – Variety

The Weeknd has shared extra teasers for his particular visitor look on “American Dad!” — in an episode he co-wrote — which airs on TBS Monday night time.

The episode, wherein we are going to see “Stan abducting The Weeknd to show Roger a lesson,” is previewed with a brief trailer that provides a peek at Weeknd’s cartoon incarnation, in addition to Roger performing a model of the singer’s 2016 hit “Starboy.”

The episode may also embrace the premiere of a model new Weeknd music.

As described in his current Variety cowl story, the Weeknd — a lifelong movie geek — has been elevating his appearing recreation, with appearances in Adam Sandler’s current movie “Uncut Gems” and a 3rd look on “Saturday Night time Reside” final night time. However neither of these actually confirmed his appearing chops as totally as his current sequence of movies for songs from his new album, “After Hours,” which dropped on March 20.

In them, The Weeknd portrays a red-jacketed, busted-nose character present process an especially darkish night time of the soul in Las Vegas. He begins off partying and playing, then will get crushed up in a combat, and because the free, still-evolving plot unfolds throughout a number of clips, issues get actually bizarre, as he (presumably) turns into possessed by an evil spirit and commits a homicide.

The persona exhibits off his budding appearing chops much more than his current big-screen debut within the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” (the place he portrays himself), and the movies are loaded with Tarantino-size film-geek references to classics like “Chinatown,” “Dressed to Kill,” “Possession” and, not least, “The Masks,” the 1994 movie starring fellow Scarborough, Ontario, native Jim Carrey.