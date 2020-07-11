Watch: Teen Top Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Messages For Fans And “To You 2020” Dance Video

Teen Top celebrated their 10th anniversary!

On July 10, Teen Top shared a celebratory 10th anniversary picture with handwritten messages to categorical their gratitude in direction of their followers, who’re known as Angel.

Ricky wrote, “Time has already handed in order that we are actually celebrating our 10th anniversary. I actually assume Teen Top are in a position to endure every thing as a result of now we have Angel. I’m at all times grateful and can work to develop into an incredible Teen Top who provides again. I like you.”

Niel’s message reads, “I can’t imagine it’s already our 10th anniversary…I’m so deeply touched. Everybody, thanks for ready for us. Please take care of us sooner or later too. I like you.”

Chunji shared, “It’s Teen Top’s 10th anniversary! Thanks to our followers who’ve been with us till now. Sooner or later, I’ll work to proceed greeting you with my members as Teen Top. Thanks once more and let’s proceed to remain collectively.”

Changjo wrote, “It’s already our 10th anniversary!! I need to proceed selling collectively fortunately sooner or later! Thanks for at all times trusting and supporting us. I’m glad! Thanks!”

C.A.P commented, “As time has handed, we’ve reached our 10th anniversary and are right here right this moment. As yesterday, right this moment, and tomorrow are passing, we’ve gotten right here right this moment within the blink of an eye fixed. Let’s be glad.”

Teen Top made their debut on July 10, 2010 with “Clap” and proceeded to launch many hit songs together with “No Extra Fragrance on You,” “Loopy,” “To You,” “Miss Proper,” “Rocking,” and extra.

To rejoice their 10th anniversary, Teen Top launched “To You 2020” on July 10 and carried out the tune on “Music Financial institution.” Watch the group’s “To You” 2020 model dance follow video beneath!

Joyful anniversary to Teen Top!

Watch their efficiency on “Music Financial institution” beneath!

