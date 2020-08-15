Watch: Teen Top Discusses The Resurgence Of Their Songs And Chunji’s Military Enlistment

On August 14, Teen Top made on look on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” the place they carried out a few of their hit songs and talked about their resurgence in reputation.

Solely 4 members had been current attributable to Chunji’s enlistment within the navy.

When Yoo Hee Yeol pointed on the market was a lacking member, the group shared Chunji went to serve within the navy on August 10. They mentioned, “We went to see him off. If we had a bit of extra time, all 5 of us may’ve carried out in entrance of many individuals, so it’s a bit unhappy.”

Then they added, “We had a meal collectively earlier than he left, and about an hour earlier than [his enlistment], he began to look nervous. We had been consuming seafood noodles, however he put his chopsticks down and began to shake his legs. We requested if he was okay, however he didn’t reply.”

The group went onto speak in regards to the resurgence in reputation of their previous songs. Yoo Hee Yeol mentioned, “I heard so much about Teen Top from Yoo Jae Suk. He mentioned their songs are so thrilling. It’s been 11 years since their debut, however it’s the primary time they’ve appeared on this present.” In response, Niel commented, “It’s my first time seeing you too.”

Yoo Hee Yeol shared, “On the time of your debut, you had been the youngest boy group at a median of 16.three years of age [by Korean reckoning], however you at the moment are in your late 20s. I heard your songs are rising again in reputation once more.”

Niel answered, “Persons are taking note of us once more due to our tune ‘No Extra Fragrance on You.’ So we ready a medley with ‘Loopy,’ our first tune that reached no. 1, and ‘Miss Proper,’ the title observe of our first full-length album.’”

C.A.P. commented, “I went to Olive Younger (a magnificence retailer) not too way back and our tune got here out. I left shortly as a result of I used to be embarrassed.” Then Changjo added, “Folks say there are three nice songs that you just hearken to whereas hiding, that are BIGBANG’s Taeyang‘s ‘Look At Me,’ B1A4‘s ‘Child Good Night time,’ and our tune ‘No Extra Fragrance on You.’”

Yoo Hee Yeol identified “No Extra Fragrance on You” was composed and written by Bang Si Hyuk, and Niel defined, “The lyrics point out issues like, ‘Don’t spray fragrance, I’ll get caught by my girlfriend,’ ‘Don’t put glitter on,’ and ‘Noona,’ so at first, I assumed it was a tune aimed to captivate hearts. There was a title tune earlier than this tune, and producer Bang Si Hyuk performed it for us, saying there was a tune that will go well with us effectively.”

Then the group shared their future purpose, saying, “For some time, we made a comeback annually, however the outcomes weren’t that nice. So we hope by means of this resurgence in reputation, we can be as lively as earlier than.”

Watch Teen Top carry out “No Extra Fragrance on You,” “Loopy,” “Miss Proper,” and “Rocking” under!

