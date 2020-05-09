Watch ‘The 100’ Final Season Trailer – Variety

In right this moment’s TV Information Roundup, The CW launched the trailer for the ultimate season of “The 100” and Netflix introduced the premiere date of its upcoming sequence “The Child-Sitters Membership.”

DATES

Netflix has introduced that its upcoming tv sequence “The Child-Sitters Membership” will debut on the streamer on July 3. Tailored from Ann M. Martin‘s guide sequence of the identical identify, the sequence follows the friendship and adventures of a bunch of middle-schoolers that begin a babysitting enterprise. The present is govt produced by Rachel Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. See a brand new teaser for the present under.

HBO has introduced that Michaela Coel‘s new half-hour sequence “I Could Destroy You” will premiere on June 7 at 10:30 p.m. Coel writes and stars on this sequence about sexual consent in modern life. The sequence will even be out there to observe on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals. “I Could Destroy You” comes from Numerous Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions. Coel, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni function govt producers.

FIRST LOOKS

The CW has launched a trailer for the seventh and ultimate season of “The 100.” The footage gives a glimpse at how these surviving within the sky and on the bottom in a post-apocalyptic world will end their tales. The drama comes from Bonanza Productions Inc. in affiliation with Alloy Leisure, Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios. The season will premiere on Could 20 at Eight p.m.See the trailer under.

SPECIALS

ABC has introduced “[email protected],” a particular hour-long episode of “America’s Funniest House Movies” celebrating the spirit of humor by means of movies made by households below social distancing and shelter-in-place laws. It should air on Could 17 at 7 p.m. Alfonso Ribeiro will host from his residence. The particular will likely be adopted by the season finale of “American Idol” at 8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest House Movies” will resume the rest of Season 30 the next week at 7:00 p.m. “[email protected]” is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Rob Katz function govt producers. Ribeiro and Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio are co-executive producers.