Watch The 2023 Sunday Night Football Opening By Carrie Underwood:

Carrie Underwood sang the song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” to start the 2023 season of Sunday Night Football. During her show, she danced on the stage and stood behind the drum set.

This is the 11th year in a row that the country star has been the voice of NBC’s Sunday night NFL game. Now that the NFL season was finally here, everyone is getting ready. Carrie Underwood is getting ready to sing the Sunday Night Football start song for the 11th time.

Underwood has served as the public face of SNF since 2013, and we don’t think that will change any time soon.

Carrie Underwood Is A Singer. Tried Out Several Different Songs, Such As Oh Sunday Night, Game On, And It’s Raining Men:

She’s tried a few different songs over the years, like “Oh Sunday Night” and “Game On,” but she’s currently sticking back to the original “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which acts as a remade version of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

In a statement, Underwood said, “Once again, the amazing Sunday Night Football team come up with a new, exciting visual idea that was truly gave us a chance to play.” The “Out of That Truck” singer was in concert from Las Vegas during the opening of “Sensory Overload.”

“I loved shooting the show’s opening once more this year at our place of residence away from home, the Resorts World Theatre within Las Vegas, along with myself am excited for another season of football,” she said. In Week 1, the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Faith Hill, who took over P!nk’s spot within 2007, was the first country singer to perform on Sunday nights before Carrie. Since Hill’s last game in 2012, Carrie has been the NFL’s go-to girl.

Underwood Works For The NFL And Makes $1 Million Every Week:

Since Carrie has been involved with the NFL for a long time, you might be wondering: what’s there for her? So, to respond to your question, a lot of money. This may come to be a surprise, since people who sing at the Super Bowl halftime show don’t get paid.

It is said that Underwood earns $1 million every week working for the NFL. At the conclusion of the season, that adds up to a huge $18 million. That is only a small part of her reported $140 million net worth.

But a lot of that money will go to good causes, because Carrie has a reputation for giving back, particularly to things that help people in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where she grew up.

On September 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys as well as the New York Giants will play the very first official Sunday Night Football battle of the season.

Fans Are Going To Hear Carrie Sing An Updated Rendition Of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” This Year:

Even better, Carrie will sing the improved version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” this year. Even though we’ve been waiting for a year, please hurry on September 10th. Underwood seems to be everywhere right now, and she just released a special version of her record Denim & Rhinestones.

Last month, she accompanied Guns N’ Roses on stage within Nashville to sing “Sweet Child O’ Mine” as well as “Paradise City” alongside singer Axl Rose. She also started the show, which was her third stop upon GN’R’s summer tour.

Underwood’s set was a mix of her own songs and covers of songs by other artists, like “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead as well as “Bad Reputation” through Joan Jett.

The Oklahoma native additionally recently talked about how much she loves hard rock within a special SiriusXM interview that mixed her satellite radio channel, Carrie’s Country, with SiriusXM’s heavy rock station, Octane.