Watch the ‘Basis’ Teaser from Apple TV Plus – Variety

In in the present day’s TV Information Roundup, Apple TV Plus launched a teaser for “Basis,” and Starz launched a trailer for “P-Valley.”

DATES

Netflix has introduced that the first half of the fifth and remaining season of “Lucifer” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 21. The sequence picks up with the former Lord of Hell persevering with to assist the LAPD underneath larger stakes than ever. Tom Kapinos, Ildy Modrovich, Len Wiseman, Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer and Joe Henderson function government producers.

Showtime has introduced that Season 5 of “The Circus” will premiere on Aug. 16 at eight p.m. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon will take viewers into the Trump and Biden campaigns as the election season unfolds over the fall. The sequence is produced by Left/Proper. Heilemann, McKinnon, Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe function government producers. Watch a brand new trailer for the season beneath.

Bravo has introduced that Season 2 of “Yard Envy” will premiere on Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier returns as hosts designing advanced backyard initiatives. “Yard Envy” is produced by World of Marvel and Famend Movies with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Brian Robel and Grace Lee-Toumanidis serving as government producers for World of Marvel and Max Welch, Tim Withers and Duane Jones serving as government producers for Famend Movies.

El Rey Community has introduced “Maria,” a brand new speak present devoted to discussing points that the majority concern the Latino group for the present election yr. Maria Cardona hosts. The sequence premieres tonight at 7 p.m. and can air Monday by means of Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Associated Tales

Epix has introduced its the new premiere date for upcoming docuseries “Helter Skelter: An American Fable” is July 26 at 10 p.m. The six-part sequence captures the inner-workings of the Manson household by means of new interviews with former members, journalists first on the scene and archival footage and newly-unearthed photos. Govt producers embrace Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter for Berlanti Productions, and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has launched a teaser for its upcoming sequence “Basis.” The science-fiction drama sequence follows a ban of exiles making an attempt to rebuild civilization after a galactic empire crumbles. “Basis” is government produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The sequence is produced for Apple by Skydance Tv. Watch the teaser beneath.

Starz has launched a trailer for its upcoming sequence “P-Valley.” The sequence follows the group round a Mississippi Delta strip membership. The sequence will premiere on July 12 at eight p.m., with subsequent episodes premiering on Sundays at 9 p.m. Tailored from her play “Pussy Valley,” Katori Hill serves as creator, showrunner and government producer. Peter Chernin additionally serves as government producer. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix has launched a trailer for its upcoming sequence “The Child-Sitters Membership.” Primarily based on the well-liked guide sequence of the identical title, the sequence follows a gaggle of middle-schoolers who start their very own babysitting enterprise. The sequence will debut on the streamer on July 3. Rachel Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov function government producers. Watch the new trailer beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS has named Yolanda T. Cochran as senior vp of live-action long-form manufacturing at ViacomCBS Children & Household. Cochran’s obligations will embrace managing live-action manufacturing for all Nickelodeon manufacturers and Awesomeness. Cochran will report back to Megan Ring, government vp of manufacturing at ViacomCBS. Lately, Cochran had been serving as vp of manufacturing at Freeform.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Mike Birbiglia and John Legend seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon”; James Corden, Shiny Eyes and Laura Benanti will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”; Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien will seem on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” and Lena Waithe and Raleigh Ritchie will seem on “The Late Late Present With James Corden.“

SPECIALS

The Nationwide Comedy Heart has introduced 4 new on-line specials saluting comedy icons Richard Pryor, Jerry Stiller, Desi Arnaz and John Cleese. The particular will function in-depth conversations from Amy and Ben Stiller, Camilla Cleese, Rain Pryor, Luci Arnaz, Oscar Nunez, Judy Gold, David Bianculli, Harrison Greenbaum and W. Kamau Bell. Proceeds will assist the heart’s instructional and preservation initiatives throughout the museum’s momentary closure.

NBC has introduced it is going to air a particular telecast of “Cannonball” on June 29 at 10 p.m. The sequence options contestants all throughout America as they compete in a 123 of water obstacles for a $10,000 money prize. WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz will function hosts with Simon Gibson as the sideline reporter. “Cannonball” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Leisure and licensed by ITV Studios. The sequence was created by John de Mol, who serves as government producer together with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer, Stijn Bakkers and Kevin Wehrenberg.