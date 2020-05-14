Watch: The Boyz Enchants With Powerful Performance To Steal The Crown In “Street To Kingdom” Preview

Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom” shared one other thrilling preview for this week’s episode!

The upcoming third episode of the competitors survival present will function the remaining performances and outcomes from Spherical 1, through which contestants cowl songs from legendary boy teams (“Track of Kings”).

In the brand new preview for “Street to Kingdom,” The Boyz are proven rehearsing for his or her intense efficiency. Sangyeon explains that teamwork can be a key issue for his or her cowl of Taemin‘s “Hazard.” He provides, “The efficiency has a whole lot of choreography that may solely look cool if we belief one another.” Throughout rehearsals, Sunwoo and Kevin proceed to rehearse the troublesome technical actions. Sunwoo shares, “It’s not a matter of doing it properly however a matter of with the ability to do it in any respect.”

As The Boyz get able to carry out, the opposite contestants specific their anticipation for The Boyz’s efficiency, particularly since they received first place in the preliminary 90-second efficiency showdown. The lights on the stage dim, and the efficiency begins with a mysterious crown on stage. ONF’s J-Us excitedly exclaims, “It’s a thief idea!” A mysterious textual content on display screen confirms J-Us’s suspicions of The Boyz remodeling into thieves who plan on stealing the crown. Lastly, the teaser reveals the opposite contestants being blown away by The Boyz’s stunning efficiency.

The upcoming episode for “Street to Kingdom” will air Might 14 at eight p.m. KST.

Watch the thrilling teaser beneath!