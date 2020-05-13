Watch: The Boyz Gets Honest About Their Real Personalities, Objectives, And More In “Technology Z” Identity Film

The Boyz launched a novel “id movie”!

On Could 13 at midnight KST, the group gifted followers with a video titled “Technology Z” during which they discuss what they’re actually like, share their objectives, and extra. Every member additionally reveals off their attractiveness and charisma as they rock completely different ideas. The video ends with the English message, “We need to be trustworthy in our voice.”

Watch their id movie with English subtitles beneath!