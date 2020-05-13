General News

Watch: The Boyz Gets Honest About Their Real Personalities, Objectives, And More In “Technology Z” Identity Film

May 13, 2020
1 Min Read

The Boyz launched a novel “id movie”!

On Could 13 at midnight KST, the group gifted followers with a video titled “Technology Z” during which they discuss what they’re actually like, share their objectives, and extra. Every member additionally reveals off their attractiveness and charisma as they rock completely different ideas. The video ends with the English message, “We need to be trustworthy in our voice.”

Watch their id movie with English subtitles beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment