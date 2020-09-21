General News

Watch: The Boyz Makes Captivating Return With MV For “The Stealer” Comeback

September 21, 2020
The Boyz has made their much-anticipated return!

On September 21 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched their new mini album “CHASE” together with the music video for the title monitor.

“The Stealer” is a recent hip hop dance style track with a catchy bass line and rhythmical drums. It was composed by Coach & Seodo, Theo Lawrence, and Yuki, and the lyrics had been written by Kenzie and Sunwoo.

Watch the music video under:

Additionally try a message from The Boyz for Soompi readers!

