General News

Watch: The Boyz Scores 2nd Win For “The Stealer” On “M Countdown”

October 1, 2020
1 Min Read

The Boyz grabbed a second trophy for “The Stealer”!

The October 1 episode of “M Countdown” was a Chuseok-themed particular with replays of earlier performances. Nonetheless, the primary place winner was nonetheless introduced!

The Boyz got here in first with their newest tune “The Stealer,” and so they have been shocked by the announcement, thanked everybody, and celebrated within the video beneath.

Congratulations to The Boyz!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment