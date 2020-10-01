Watch: The Boyz Scores 2nd Win For “The Stealer” On “M Countdown”

The Boyz grabbed a second trophy for “The Stealer”!

The October 1 episode of “M Countdown” was a Chuseok-themed particular with replays of earlier performances. Nonetheless, the primary place winner was nonetheless introduced!

The Boyz got here in first with their newest tune “The Stealer,” and so they have been shocked by the announcement, thanked everybody, and celebrated within the video beneath.

Congratulations to The Boyz!