Watch: The Boyz Scores 3rd Win For “The Stealer” On “The Present”; Performances By Lovelyz, EVERGLOW, A.C.E, And More

The Boyz took house a 3rd trophy for “The Stealer”!

On October 6, the songs within the operating for first place on “The Present” had been The Boyz’s “The Stealer,” EVERGLOW’s “LA DI DA,” and fromis_9’s “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE).” The Boyz took the win with a complete rating of 8,370 to EVERGLOW’s 4,085 and fromis_9’s 2,424.

Watch The Boyz’s efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included A.C.E, BDC, EVERGLOW, fromis_9, GHOST9, NTX, Sori, VAV, Geum Nara, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Hae Ri, DickPunks, Lovelyz, LUNARSOLAR, cignature, and KNK.

Take a look at their performances under!

Kim Hae Ri – “OOTD” (that includes Sujin)

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

NTX – “Survive”

GHOST9 – “Reborn”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

cignature – “ARISONG”

Geum Nara – “ENCORE”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

DickPunks – “Mimosa”

A.C.E – “Child Tonight”

Lovelyz – “Morning Star”

Kim Min Kyu – “What Was That” (unique by Thoughts U)

Sori – “Preliminary S”

KNK – “Trip”

VAV – “Made for Two”

EVERGLOW – “Untouchable”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Congratulations to The Boyz!