Watch: The Boyz Takes 4th Win For “The Stealer” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Stray Youngsters, EVERGLOW, Weki Meki, And More

The Boyz has captured a fourth trophy for “The Stealer”!

On the October 8 episode of “M Countdown,” the nominees for first place have been The Boyz’s “Stealer” and Stray Youngsters’ “Again Door.” The Boyz took the win with a complete rating of 5,432 to Stray Youngsters’ 5,094.

Watch their efficiency and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by Golden Baby, WEi, Weki Meki, WJSN’s CHOCOME, GHOST9, LUNARSOLAR, VAV, BDC, Stella Jang & Jeong Sewoon, Stray Youngsters, cignature, XUM, UP10TION, EVERGLOW, A.C.E, H&D, Youha, fromis_9, and FISTBUMP.

Test them out beneath!

FISTBUMP – “Hey Younger Fellas”

XUM – “DDALALA”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

Youha – “Island”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

cignature – “ARISONG”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

Stella Jang & Jeong Sewoon – “Below Caffeine”

VAV – “Made for Two”

WEi – “Fuze”

WEi – “Twilight”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

A.C.E – “Child Tonight”

H&D – “Umbrella”

WJSN’s CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

UP10TION – “Mild”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”

Weki Meki – “COOL”

Golden Baby – “Pump It Up”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

Congratulations to The Boyz!