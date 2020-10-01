Watch: The Boyz Wins With “The Stealer” On “Present Champion”

General News

The Boyz Wins With "The Stealer" On "Present Champion"

October 1, 2020
1 Min Read

The Boyz grabbed a trophy for “The Stealer”!

On September 30, the songs within the operating for first place on “Present Champion” had been 10cm’s “Tight,” Stray Youngsters’ “Again Door,” Kim Ho Joong’s “Full Bloom (Prod. Shin Ji Hoo),” The Boyz’s “The Stealer,” and ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha’s “Unhealthy Concept.” The Boyz took the win!

This week’s episode was a spotlight particular because of the Chuseok vacation so there have been no new performances, however the group shared their thanks for the trophy by means of a video message.

Congratulations to The Boyz!

