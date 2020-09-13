Watch: The Boyz’s Younghoon Worries About Park Ji Hoon’s Broken Guitar Behind The Scenes Of “Love Revolution”

Kakao M’s unique drama “Love Revolution” has launched a behind-the-scenes have a look at the solid in a brand new video!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, the drama tells the story of affection and friendship between highschool college students. The drama stars Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, The Boyz’s Younghoon, Jung Da Eun, WJSN’s Dayoung, Ko Chan Bin, and Ahn Do Gyu.

The clip begins with Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby taking part in within the park earlier than filming a scene within the rain. As Park Ji Hoon playfully jumps over a small river, Lee Ruby jokes, “You’re going to fall over after you soar.” He then helps her cross the river by extending an umbrella for her to seize. Throughout filming, Park Ji Hoon passionately throws the umbrella as Lee Ruby storms off. Additionally they movie a scene during which he gently drapes a jacket over her shoulders.

Within the subsequent clip, the duo movie a scene during which Lee Ruby hits Park Ji Hoon’s guitar, inflicting it to interrupt because it falls to the ground. Afterwards, Younghoon comes over to examine on the guitar, considering that it wasn’t truly supposed to interrupt throughout filming. He approaches Park Ji Hoon with a shocked expression to ask if the guitar is okay, then exclaims afterwards, “You scared me.”

One other a part of the video exhibits Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby monitoring the scene they simply filmed, adopted by a clip of Dayoung elevating her fists at Younghoon to arrange for his or her combat scene. Younghoon teases her as he mimics the best way she swung her fists at him, and Dayoung almost falls over with laughter at his reenactment.

The video ends with a particular look by Yoo Byung Jae, who seems as a college nurse within the drama, previewing a comedic scene during which he diagnoses Park Ji Hoon’s character with a case of “pulling my leg.” Yoo Byung Jae additionally feedback on the state of his hair, which is normally blond, saying that they used spray to make it a darker coloration.

Watch the whole making-of video under!

