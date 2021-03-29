Watch: The Cast Of “The Penthouse 2” Excitedly Film Wedding Scene + Uhm Ki Joon Takes Care Of Kim So Yeon While Rehearsing

The solid of “The Penthouse 2” are arduous at work behind the scenes with a view to produce the hit drama!

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama in regards to the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls on the prime of the social pyramid who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

The new making-of video begins with Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon’s marriage ceremony scene. Jin Ji Hee tells Han Ji Hyun and Lee Tae Bin, “You two are matching with the flowers at present.” Lee Tae Bin replies, “We’re the flowers. Might there be another flower?” Unimpressed, Jin Ji Hee turns away and feedback, “Sure, that was Min Hyuk’s (Lee Tae Bin’s) assertion.”

Eugene smiles and waves to everybody on set when she arrives. She by accident bows to the youngsters, and she or he feedback, “Why did I bow to Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun)? Seok Kyung is horrifying.” Eugene additionally jokes with Bong Tae Gyu and Yoon Joo Hee that Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) does no matter he desires on the Hera Palace as if he owns it. Eugene feedback, “Joo Dan Tae should actually love the Hera Palace.”

Uhm Ki Joon shares, “On this venture, I get married 3 times. That is my third marriage ceremony.” Bong Tae Gyu feedback, “He’s a marrying, divorcing, and proposing maniac.” Later, Han Ji Hyun tells Uhm Ki Joon, “Please don’t marry. I informed you to not get married.” Uhm Ki Joon asks, “Do you even care?” Han Ji Hyun laughs and says, “I acquired caught.”

For a unique scene, Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon rigorously map out their actions throughout rehearsals. Uhm Ki Joon thoughtfully asks, “Which aspect do you assume can be extra comfy?” as he practices pulling on her arm. The director tells her to show gracefully as if it’s a part of a choreography, and Kim So Yeon pretends to show extravagantly. Uhm Ki Joon laughs and shares, “I abruptly remembered once you got here in whereas making a flip.”

The two actors rigorously apply the scene wherein they battle one another. Uhm Ki Joon has to seize Kim So Yeon’s head, so he asks, “Will you be okay?” and Kim So Yeon replies, “Of course.” Uhm Ki Joon advises Kim So Yeon to seize his hand the second he grabs her head in order that she will be able to defend her head whereas appearing. Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon rapidly immerse themselves into their roles, they usually flawlessly movie the tough scene a number of instances.

Close to the top, the director jokingly feedback, “You’re such a foul individual,” and Uhm Ki Joon asks, “Why are you want this?” After filming a number of takes, Uhm Ki Joon checks in with Kim So Yeon and asks her if she’s okay.

