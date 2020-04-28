Watch The Goonies Cast Reunite For A Hilarious And Nostalgic Zoom Session

Whereas the world is caught at residence, most of us are binging consolation motion pictures to cross the time. And an absolute favourite within the CinemaBlend workplaces needs to be Richard Donner’s The Goonies, a treasure-hunting jewel of a movie that’s extremely particular to a whole era of movie geeks. The film really turns 35 years outdated this 12 months (wtf?), and to rejoice the film – and revel within the nostalgia – the forged acquired collectively (with an help from Josh Gad) for an exquisite interview session. Watch it for your self beneath: