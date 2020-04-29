Watch the ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer – Variety

In at this time’s TV Information Roundup, Amazon launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Homecoming,” and Netflix introduced the premiere date for the remaining episodes of “Fuller Home.”

DATES

Netflix has introduced that the second half of the fifth and remaining season of “Fuller Home” will debut on the streamer on June 2. The primary 9 episodes of the season premiered on Dec. 6, 2019 and the remaining 9 result in a collection finale. The present picks up instantly upon DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) triple engagement. Jeff Franklin, Thomas L. Miller, Robert L. Boyett, Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar and John Stamos function govt producers.

CNBC has introduced that Season 5 of “Jay Leno’s Storage” will premiere on Could 20 at 10 p.m. Upcoming company embody Kelly Clarkson, Matt LeBlanc, Blake Shelton and Norm Macdonald. The collection comes from Unique Productions, a Fremantle firm, and Package & Kaboodle. Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder function govt producers. Adam Barry is govt producer for CNBC. Watch a brand new sneak peek for the season under.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Homecoming.” The brand new season stars Janelle Monáe as an amnesiac looking for her identification. Stephan James and Hong Chau reprise their roles from the first season, whereas Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack be part of the solid. The collection is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content material Studios. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg function co-showrunners. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directs and govt produces. The collection can also be govt produced by Julia Roberts for Crimson Om Movies; Sam Esmail for Esmail Corp; Chad Hamilton of Nameless Content material; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matthew Lieber of Gimlet Media. Watch the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Gunpowder & Sky has partnered with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce function movies and collection. Tasks will likely be sourced from writers, administrators and producers who’ve had their work launched on Mud and Alter, Gunpower & Sky’s sci-fi and horror manufacturers, respectively.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Public Media Group of Southern California has named Dan Ferguson senior vp of promoting and communications. The function’s tasks embody main the planning, improvement and implementation of promoting and communication efforts of content material manufacturers PBS SoCal, KCET and Hyperlink TV. Ferguson will report on to COO Jamie Myers. Earlier than his appointment, Ferguson had accrued a mixed 15-year tenure at DirecTV and AT&T, working throughout a number of advertising and marketing features.

DEALS

The Paley Heart has introduced Citi as the presenting sponsor of [email protected] and the launch of the new “Paley Entrance Row” collection. The [email protected] consists of curated collections of weekly programming of acclaimed Paley Heart occasions on the Paley Heart’s YouTube channel, Paley [email protected], that includes Paley’s weekly Training and Media Useful resource Information, on-line education schemes and courses, in addition to the “Paley Entrance Row” collection. The brand new collection will function stars of present reveals discussing their work, providing insights and anecdotes. The primary choice will likely be IFC’s “Brockmire” that includes a dialog with collection stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet.

INITIATIVES

Discovery Channel has partnered with the Explorers Membership to announce the Explorers Membership Discovery Expedition Grant, a $1 million program made to additional advance exploration and analysis. Last candidates for the grants will likely be chosen by a panel of explorers, researchers and students. This system can even permit explorers to share their findings on the Discovery Channel.