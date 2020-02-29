Watch The Invisible Man Scare The Crap Out Of Journalists As An Epic Prank

Depart a Remark
With practically each film launch, journalists are sometimes supplied an opportunity to sit down down with the actors and filmmakers, and interview them at a press junket. Throughout that point, they’re supplied a couple of minutes to be taught extra concerning the filmmaking course of behind the making of those films or hear a joke about being on a set. However then there’s The Invisible Man junket.
Common Photos determined to prank a handful of journalists readily available to “interview a stunt coordinator” together with CinemaBlend’s personal Eric Eisenberg. Spoiler alert: that’s not what occurred. Test it out:
That is nice. A few of these individuals actually acquired scared! As experiential director Josh Randall defined, they thought they have been participating in one other interview. Once they walked in, they have been instructed he was within the lavatory and to hang around for a bit. The journalists might be seen fixing their hair and going over their questions when a chest simply snapped shut.
A pen additionally flung throughout the room and voices began going off within the background. The main actors of The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, have been additionally a part of the prank and so they actually freaked out too. One man simply began recording it calmly and Eric was actually laughing it off and saying how “superior” it was. (And are available on, it actually seemed prefer it was.)
These are actual stable methods to get out of a terrifying scenario. Are you taking notes, Cecilia? That is the way you get again at your ex. Simply chortle at him as he tries to freak you out, and he’ll be too discouraged to do anything. Perhaps?
The actual finale comes when the curtain lifts like an individual is definitely coming behind it and working off. These are actually some unbelievable results being achieved right here and positively a style of how efficient a few of the sensible results could have been on the set of The Invisible Man. Do you assume Common will undertake a few of these scare ways for its annual Horror Nights at Common Studios throughout Halloween time? It appeared to scare this bunch off.
The prank makes for an excellent style of how scary The Invisible Man will be. Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s character could not have fangs or some type of loopy weapon, however having one thing you’ll be able to’t see after you is kind of anxiety-inducing. Director Leigh Whannell additionally thought by means of what the viewers would possibly anticipate and weaponized it to maintain them guessing.
The Invisible Man was made on only a $7 million funds, but it’s impressed critics with an total 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating and 4.5 out of 5 assessment from CinemaBlend. Try our precise interviews from the press junket beneath and see the film in theaters now.
