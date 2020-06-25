Watch the new trailer for Muppets Now on Disney+

Disney Plus has launched a primary look trailer for upcoming authentic collection Muppets Now, wherein Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the remainder of the gang make their streaming debut.

The one-minute teaser reveals Kermit and ‘Joe from Authorized’ try to promote the unscripted present with out revealing spoilers.

Whereas the pair strive to not give an excessive amount of away, from the clip alone we see a wide range of celebrities are because of seem, together with Lifeless to Me’s Linda Cardellini, Akon, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul and Seth Rogan.

The six-episode Disney Plus collection follows Scooter as he rushes to make his supply deadlines and add the Muppet collection for the streaming platform, while dodging no matter obstacles the different Muppets throw at him.

“From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, to way of life ideas fro the fabulous Miss Piggy, every episode is filled with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do finest,” the collection teases.

Muppets Now, which premieres Friday 31st July, is the first collection from the puppet ensemble since their ABC present in 2015.

Muppets Now will probably be launched on Disney Plus weekly from Friday 31st July. When you’re trying for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.