Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Cast Explodes With Witty Ideas And Ad-Libs Behind The Scenes

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” released a hilarious new making-of video with the actors getting creative on set!

The video begins with Yoon Jong Hoon and Uhm Ki Joon rehearsing the movements for their fight scene while Eugene admires the tasty looking food props. In the next clip, Yoon Jong Hoon struggles to put a necklace on Choi Ye Bin. Yoon Jong Hoon comments, “It’s because I haven’t done something like this before.” The director asks, “You haven’t done this before?” and Yoon Jong Hoon looks taken aback as he comments, “This isn’t something you do commonly in life, Director. Have you done this before?” The director replies that he hasn’t.

Kim Hyun Soo and Kim Young Dae also sweetly film their scenes together before Bae Ro Na’s (Kim Hyun Soo’s) accident occurs. Kim Hyun Soo is shocked to learn that Kim Young Dae isn’t using handwarmers underneath his thin clothing. After Kim Hyun Soo gets makeup to make her look wounded, Eugene expresses anger towards Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). She comments, “Joo Dan Tae is evil,” and to Kim Hyun Soo, Eugene shares, “I’ll hug you tightly.”

When Bong Tae Gyu has to take a selfie with Kim So Yeon, he suggests hilarious ideas such as only including half of his face to focus the picture on Kim So Yeon. Uhm Ki Joon asks if he’ll also be in the picture, and after the director replies that he won’t be, Uhm Ki Joon even offers to take the picture for them. Afterwards, Bong Tae Gyu pretends to read the comments on his Instagram as he ad-libs, “They say she’s a thief.” On the second take, Bong Tae Gyu ad-libs, “There’s a good comment too. ‘Unnie, you’re pretty.’”

Bong Tae Gyu also acts flustered when Eugene cries on his shoulder. He wittily pretends to hide his national assemblyman badge and comments, “I should have taken this off.” When he makes a call to his junior lawyer, Bong Tae Gyu uses the director’s name, making everyone on set burst out laughing.

Furthermore, Lee Sang Min makes a special appearance as a prison guard. During his take, he states, “The person who smiles during hardship is first class.” Once Lee Sang Min is out of the camera’s line of vision, he squats down from nervousness. In a different take, Lee Sang Min points to himself and ad-libs, “J-King Holdings’ stockholder.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

If you haven’t already, watch “The Penthouse 2” below:

Watch Now