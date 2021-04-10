Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Cast (Together with Uhm Ki Joon) Celebrate Joo Dan Tae’s Life Imprisonment In Behind-The-Scenes Video

“The Penthouse 2” launched a enjoyable however chaotic behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama, which not too long ago completed its second season.

The video begins with a fast have a look at star cameos from entertainer Jang Sung Kyu and actor Yoo Joon Sang. Jang Sung Kyu jokes that he will likely be again in season 3, to the befuddlement of the manufacturing employees, and Yoo Joon Sang and Uhm Ki Joon have enjoyable rehearsing their characters’ scene. Lee Ji Ah silently struggles within the background as a result of her character has so many strains on this episode.

Eugene, Bong Tae Gyu, and Yoon Jong Hoon put together to get bodily in the course of the courtroom scene, and Eugene jokes, “Shouldn’t you be flying in on wires?” When it comes time to indicate the behind-the-scenes for Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon’s character)’s sentencing, the manufacturing employees fast-forward the clip as a result of Joo Dan Tae is accused of too many crimes to slot in the video. As quickly because the decide sentences Joo Dan Tae to life imprisonment, Eugene and Kim So Yeon begin clapping and cheering and Uhm Ki Joon “celebrates” his character’s sentence.

When Uhm Ki Joon shouts, “Why I’m I the one one with life imprisonment?”, the remainder of the solid and crew simply cheer and applaud once more. The courtroom scene is an amusing distinction between the seriousness and rage of the characters and the actors, who hold laughing as quickly because the director says “reduce.” Bong Tae Gyu grabs Yoon Jong Hoon throughout a scene and Yoon Jong Hoon says as quickly because the digital camera stops rolling, “That basically frightened me.” Eugene will get hit by Kim So Yeon, who instantly apologizes. Throughout Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Tae’s brawl, the director jokes to Kim So Yeon, “You possibly can kick him wherever however the face” and he or she quips again, “Oh, so I wasn’t presupposed to hit the face?”

The video additionally exhibits the scenes of the youthful actors who play the Hera Palace kids, with Jo Soo Min (Min Seol Ah) coming for a go to.

