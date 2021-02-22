Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Counts Down To Premiere With Exciting Preview Of Revenge And Deadly Competition

“The Penthouse 2” has shared a brand new spotlight video and particulars about what’s to come back within the much-anticipated season!

The SBS present returns on February 19 with the premiere of its new season, which continues the thrilling story of twisted ambition, set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse condo. Try 4 key factors to look ahead to under:

1. The comeback of the dream workforce

After fascinating drama followers world wide with the primary season of the present, the proficient author Kim Quickly Okay and director Joo Dong Min are returning with the drama’s new season. Following the solid’s highly effective performances within the first chapter, stars together with Eugene, Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Suk, Yoon Joo Hee, Ha Do Kwon, and extra are confirmed to reprise roles in “The Penthouse 2.” It’s stated that they’ll be returning with barely totally different appearances and extra vivid characters. Followers are excited to see what this magical combo of the author, director, and solid produces this time round.

2. Extra intense and suspenseful tales

The primary season of the present centered on rich households who stay within the grand condo constructing Hera Palace, in addition to their youngsters at Cheong Ah Artwork Excessive Faculty, the perfect artwork faculty within the nation. It instructed a suspenseful story of the hypocrisy and vainness of those that have all of it, in addition to their evil deeds and twisted ambition.

“The Penthouse 2” will present much more thrills and suspense because it portrays Hera Palace that’s nonetheless overrun with ambition and vainness, villains persevering with to commit evil deeds, and the revenge carried out in desperation by those that met a tragic finish because of the wickedness and energy of these in advantageous positions.

3. An unpredictable story, going down two years later

“The Penthouse 2” is described as telling a narrative that takes place “two years after the primary warfare ended with a victory for evil.” The plot will embrace the villainous couple Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), who’ve turn out to be stronger after their marriage, the fierce competitors between the “Hera Membership” children as they intention for Seoul Nationwide College, the tragedy of a woman, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) and Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) getting down to actual revenge on the villains.

4. An upgraded scale and epic twists

The primary season of the present impressed with its creation of the world of Hera Palace, with the grand scale, lovely pictures, and CGI results that turned turned creativeness into actuality. It’s stated that the following season may also be delighting viewers’ eyes and ears with its giant scale.

There may also be thrilling twists as mysteries from season one are solved, such because the identification of the particular person with the butterfly tattoo and the story behind Oh Yoon Hee’s return after having virtually died. Extra thrilling tales will middle across the winner of the Cheong Ah Artwork Excessive Faculty award, in addition to a woman who takes a fall.

Author Kim Quickly Okay stated, “I hope that you just’ll be aware of the retributive justice as you watch season two.” The manufacturing workforce acknowledged, “Please tune in to the second season of ‘The Penthouse,’ which is able to function a battle of revenge past creativeness and stunning twists.”

A spotlight video for the upcoming season shares some extra hints at what’s to come back. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) will get down on one knee in entrance of Cheon Website positioning Jin to suggest, saying “I believe I’ve lastly discovered my true soulmate” and telling her he loves her.

The pair have a fairytale wedding ceremony, however again at dwelling, somebody has been defacing Cheon Website positioning Jin’s issues. She says in frustration to Joo Dan Tae, “I’m sure that it was Oh Yoon Hee.” He replies, “Oh Yoon Hee’s been gone for a yr.” Cheon Website positioning Jin says, “We are able to’t be fully free so long as Oh Yoon Hee is alive.”

She then screams, “Why is Oh Yoon Hee right here?!” The 2 meet and Oh Yoon Hee smiles and says, “We’re lastly correctly greeting one another.” Cheon Website positioning Jin asks, “Have you ever forgotten who died within the penthouse?” Oh Yoon Hee backs her up towards the wall and tells her, “I’m totally different from Soo Ryeon.”

Logan Lee says to somebody, “I’ll deal with the remaining. Everybody will die by my palms.” Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) will get in between Cheon Website positioning Jin and Oh Yoon Hee as they confront one another, and he collects some massive winnings from a card recreation. “After my divorce, my life modified lots,” he feedback.

Oh Yoon Hee says, “I swear on the lifetime of my daughter.” Somebody says that Joo Dan Tae was the actual assassin of Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), and he smiles. Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) confronts Joo Dan Tae, pushing him as he screams, “Why did you kill my mom? Why?”

In one other scene, Joo Dan Tae grabs Cheon Website positioning Jin angrily and says, “You deceived me and went to satisfy one other man.” Ha Yoon Chul says in a mocking tone, “You don’t prefer it after I’m near Website positioning Jin?”

“I haven’t even began something but,” warns Oh Yoon Hee. As Cheon Website positioning Jin is proven acting on stage, she says in a voiceover, “Singing is my life.” Oh Yoon Hee replies, “Singing was my life too.”

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) is strolling alongside when Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) pours a bucket of crimson liquid on her from up above. “How dare you come to our college?” asks Joo Seok Kyung. “I see you all haven’t modified a bit,” says Bae Ro Na.

Cheon Website positioning Jin tells her daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) in desperation, “When you lose the award to Ro Na, my life is over too. You need to win, even when it means killing her.” Joo Seok Kyung and Bae Ro Na each specific their willpower to win the award. Cheon Website positioning Jin will get able to reveal the winner, however earlier than the announcement is proven, a woman falls down the steps outdoors, lined in blood as soon as she lies on the backside.

Watch it under!

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

Prepare for the premiere by watching the primary season of “The Penthouse” under!

