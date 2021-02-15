Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Promises Bloody Revenge And Twisted Love In Dramatic Trailer

Following the primary teaser final month, “The Penthouse 2” has revealed a brand new trailer for the brand new season!

The brand new trailer opens with the ominous caption, “The conflict is just not over.” Cheon Website positioning Jin (Kim So Yeon) stands on stage in a chic gown and sings, whereas in voice-over, she says, “Singing is my life.” In a bitter voice, Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) responds, “Singing was my life too.” Cheon Website positioning Jin swallows one thing earlier than screaming “Oh Yoon Hee!” in anger, however Oh Yoon Hee confronts Cheon Website positioning Jin and says with chilly fury, “Don’t underestimate me.”

The scene adjustments to Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) proposing to Cheon Website positioning Jin with an elaborate set-up of roses, neon indicators, and a flashy diamond ring. The 2 of them stroll down the aisle arm-in-arm whereas somebody says incredulously within the background, “Did they actually get married?” A mysterious determine is noticed in a room filled with photographs of Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Joo Dan Tae, Cheon Website positioning Jin, and extra, whereas Oh Yoon Hee asks Joo Dan Tae if he was the one who killed Shim Soo Ryeon.

Each Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) are out for violent revenge, whereas the romance between Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) heats up. Bae Ro Na and her rivals at her performing arts college sing on stage and Cheon Website positioning Jin prepares to current the award. Earlier than the identify is revealed, nonetheless, one lady falls down the steps in a path of blood.

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 and might be out there on Viki. Try the brand new trailer under!

Watch the primary season right here:

