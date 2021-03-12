Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Star Han Ji Hyun Gains Attention For Dance Cover Of Chungha’s “Gotta Go”

Along with wowing viewers together with her memorable performing in SBS’s “The Penthouse 2,” actress Han Ji Hyun has now impressed followers together with her dancing abilities as nicely!

Han Ji Hyun is at the moment starring in “The Penthouse 2” as Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon)’s fiery daughter Joo Seok Kyung, and her function within the smash hit drama has propelled the rising star into the highlight. Along with her reputation rising, a previous video that the actress posted on Instagram again in 2019 has not too long ago been gaining consideration on-line.

Though the actress humbly added a self-deprecating caption about her dancing abilities whereas sharing a video of herself masking Chungha’s “Gotta Go,” followers are impressed—with some even joking that her character Joo Seok Kyung may have change into an idol as a substitute of pursuing opera.

Again when she first posted the video, Han Ji Hyun wrote, “Wow… I spent 4 hours studying to bounce this 1 minute and 30 seconds… applauding Joo Hee for making it attainable for me to bounce even this a lot. You’re wonderful. ‘In relation to dancing, the reply is to bounce fortunately. – Ji Hyun’ …so my dancing is hopeless, hehe. I feel I danced this about 50 occasions as we speak.”

Try the clip of Han Ji Hyun dancing to Chungha’s “Gotta Go” beneath!

Watch Han Ji Hyun in “The Penthouse 2” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now