Watch: “The Penthouse 2” Star Kim Young Dae Impresses With His Piano Skills In Behind-The-Scenes Video

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” has shared a glimpse of Kim Young Dae displaying off his spectacular piano abilities behind the scenes!

In a newly launched behind-the-scenes video, Kim Young Dae—who performs star piano scholar Joo Seok Hoon within the hit drama—wows the manufacturing crew along with his musical expertise. At the start of the clip, the actor is getting ready to movie the scene in Episode 7 the place Joo Seok Hoon performs the piano whereas considering of Bae Ro Na (performed by Kim Hyun Soo) when somebody off-camera prompts him, “Play us one thing, any piece you’re good at.”

“One thing I’m good at?” echoes Kim Young Dae, earlier than sitting down on the piano and starting to play. Later, after a number of employees members collect to observe him play the piano from reminiscence, he remarks shyly, “I forgot every little thing.”

When somebody asks him if he’s performed the piano for a very long time, he replies, “I did play for a very long time, however after I stopped enjoying for some time, I forgot every little thing.” He later elaborates, “I realized to play after I was younger, and I performed constantly for a few years, however I by no means performed once more after center college. That’s why I forgot every little thing. I’m making an attempt to recollect what I performed after I was younger.”

Later, Kim Young Dae turns to the digital camera to playfully exhibit the sheet music prop with Bae Ro Na’s title on it, joking, “The place is she? I can’t appear to get ahold of her.”

Lastly, the video ends with the unedited footage of Kim Young Dae enjoying the piano for his scene in Episode 7, with the producers explaining within the captions, “Revealing Seok Hoon’s piano abilities for the primary time! He was so good that we’re simply going to go forward and launch the total model…”

Try the brand new behind-the-scenes video of Kim Young Dae under!

