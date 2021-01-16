Watch: “The Penthouse” Cast Is All Smiles On Set In Making-Of Video

SBS’s “The Penthouse” launched never-before-seen footage from the set!

With the collection gearing up for season two, the video is a welcome deal with for all “The Penthouse” followers. The making-of video highlights the chemistry on set and provides a private contact to the extraordinary season that wrapped up earlier this month.

Firstly of the video, viewers get a glimpse of what went on throughout the filming of a scene from episode 1. Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon), Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), and extra are gathered on the 100-floor luxurious penthouse condominium. To movie a single scene of the characters enjoying indoor golf, the actors follow continuous with a ball product of paper.

One other scene highlighted within the video is the battle between Cheon Search engine optimization Jin and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) that takes place backstage after a contest. Each actresses skillfully deal with the pretend blood and carry out their elements seamlessly, finishing the shot in a single attempt. After Kim So Yeon finishes her take, a pair employees members might be heard off-camera commenting, “Wow.”

The youthful forged members even have nice chemistry, each on and off-camera. Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin), Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee), Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae), Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun), and Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) might be seen huddled round a automotive whereas filming a scene. Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) joins them in one more scene and so they joke and have a superb time.

In episode 8, Lee Kyu Jin (Bong Tae Kyu) places on a present for the residents. The making-of video reveals how Bong Tae Kyu learns dance strikes on the spot from a double. His makes an attempt at dancing provides the encompassing forged members a motive to chuckle, making for a enjoyable and lighthearted ambiance on set.

Try the total behind-the-scenes footage right here:

