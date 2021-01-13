“The Penthouse” shared a primary take a look at season two!

After the primary season of the favored SBS drama wrapped up earlier this month, followers have been eagerly awaiting the subsequent chapter of the story. The present is about in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence, and the primary season featured three girls on the coronary heart of the story: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she desires, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society. It was lately confirmed that the drama is coming again with two extra seasons.

The new teaser video is titled “Revenge has not even been begun but.” It begins with Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin as she phases a efficiency after which falls to the bottom. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) is heard saying over the clip, “I really feel like I’ve discovered my true soulmate.” Oh Yoon Hee seems with a black cap on as she’s heard asking, “Why are you so scared, Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin?”

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) is bullied in school, and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) says “Ro Na and I…” Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) returns from america and Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin grabs him by the throat as Ha Yoon Cheol says in a voiceover, “My return appears to have actually bothered you.” Joo Dan Tae grins and is heard saying, “What a tremendous lady.” The teaser ends with the road, “I haven’t even began something but.” A transferring hand of somebody who seems to be lined by a white sheet has additionally acquired everybody guessing about who it is likely to be.

Test it out right here!

One other pre-release clip for the brand new season reveals a tense Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin discovering a wall of her issues lined in purple writing, with messages telling her to die and saying she doesn’t deserve happiness. As she rips down the vandalized posters on the wall, an unidentified individual walks nearer to her earlier than retreating with out her noticing.

Watch it beneath!

It has been introduced that “The Penthouse” season two will premiere on February 19.

