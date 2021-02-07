Watch: “The Penthouse” Leading Ladies Come To “Grasp In The Home” In Exciting Preview

Prepare for an thrilling collaboration between SBS’s “The Penthouse” and “Grasp within the Home”!

On February 7, “Grasp within the Home” aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which it teased will characteristic visitor appearances by the main women of the smash hit drama “The Penthouse.”

The preview options glimpses of the highly effective performances by the drama’s three feminine stars: Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and S.E.S.’s Eugene. The clip additionally contains flashes of the “Grasp within the Home” solid performing shocked, together with amusing faux captions of the members asking if “they’re actually coming” and confirming that “they are surely coming.”

The captions tease, “‘Grasp within the Home’ X ‘The Penthouse’: the 2 worlds have met ultimately. The girls of ‘The Penthouse,’ who took over Korea with their madness, are coming. A preview of Season 2: The door to ‘The Penthouse,’ which holds a surprising secret, will open.”

The subsequent episode of “Grasp within the Home” will air on February 14 at 6:25 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview under!

Watch full episodes of “Grasp within the Home” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

….and the primary season of “The Penthouse” right here!

Watch Now