Watch: “The Penthouse” Star Yoon Jong Hoon Reveals Just How Hard It Was To Film His Fight Scenes With Kim So Yeon

Prepare for Yoon Jong Hoon to get brutally sincere about his intense struggle scenes in “The Penthouse”!

In a newly launched preview for subsequent week’s episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” “The Penthouse” star Yoon Jong Hoon dishes on his expertise filming his emotionally-charged struggle scenes with Kim So Yeon for the smash hit drama.

After a short montage of a few of their climactic struggle scenes, the preview begins with Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul‘s mother asking, “Did she really hit you?”

Yoon Jong Hoon goes on to shock the panel of superstar mothers by revealing simply how a lot bodily exertion and energy went into filming these scenes. Describing the bodily toll it took on him, he remembers, “I used to be sweating a lot, and in a while, I even felt like I’d lose management of my bowels.”

Because the panel of superstar mothers gasps in shock, he continues, “That’s how exhausting it’s [to film those scenes]. It’s actually exhausting.”

The clip then cuts to a sneak peek of a number of of the “My Ugly Duckling” members and their buddies standing within the snow with solely T-shirts on. After complaining concerning the chilly, a couple of of them mysteriously exclaim, “We’re sorry! We gained’t do it once more.”

The subsequent episode of “My Ugly Duckling” will air on February 7 at 9:05 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

Watch “My Ugly Duckling” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch Yoon Jong Hoon within the first season of “The Penthouse” right here!

Watch Now