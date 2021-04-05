Watch: “The Penthouse” Stars Choi Ye Bin, Kim Hyun Soo, And Jo Soo Min Cover S.E.S. In Preview For Kyuhyun’s New Variety Show

Get able to see “The Penthouse” stars Choi Ye Bin, Kim Hyun Soo, and Jo Soo Min reunite on SBS’s “Tiki taCAR”!

“Tiki taCAR” is a brand new music discuss present hosted by Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun, Kim Gura, Tak Jae Hoon, and Eum Moon Suk. This system options visitors sharing trustworthy tales about their lives and private considerations, in addition to singing songs associated to these tales.

On April 4, SBS aired a preview of the present’s upcoming episode that includes Choi Ye Bin, Kim Hyun Soo, and Jo Soo Min as visitors. In the smash hit drama “The Penthouse,” the three actresses performed aspiring opera singers who vied for spots at a prestigious arts highschool, and their characters’ fates had been tragically entwined.

Nonetheless, all that on-screen pressure and bitter rivalry is nowhere to be discovered within the new clip, the place the trio jokingly maintain one other opera singing competitors for the sake of the MCs. After the celebrities cutely introduce themselves to the present’s viewers, Tak Jae Hoon exclaims, “Oh, they’re like idols!”

The three actresses then group up for a dwell cowl of S.E.S.’s hit tune “I’m Your Lady,” which is made all of the extra particular by the truth that S.E.S.’s Eugene performs Kim Hyun Soo’s mom in “The Penthouse.”

The subsequent episode of “Tiki taCAR” will air on April 11 at 11:05 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!

“Tiki taCAR” will quickly be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. When you wait, take a look at a teaser for the present right here…

…and watch “The Penthouse” with subtitles right here!

