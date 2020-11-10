Watch the Road! 5 Road Safety Rules That Will Help You Avoid an Accident

What states have the highest number of car accidents?

Every year there are close to 6 million car accidents in the United States. The majority of these accidents take place in Florida and Texas. While Florida has the highest number of annual accidents, Texas has the most fatal ones.

Unfortunately, a car accident can happen at any time, no matter where you live. The good news is that if you follow the top road safety rules, you can prevent most crashes from happening!

Read on to learn 5 tips for being a safe and responsible driver.

Don’t Drive Tired

Drowsy driving is the same as driving drunk, and it’s one of the fastest ways to cause a fatal car accident. When you’re tired, you’ll have a difficult time paying attention to the road. When the time comes to make quick decisions, you won’t be able to keep up.

It’s also possible that you could fall asleep when you drive tired. About 1 out of every 25 drivers admit to nodding off behind the wheel. Instead of driving tired, let someone else take the wheel or call a ride share service.

Avoid Distracted Driving

Next, you’ll want to make sure you’re giving 100% of your attention to what’s happening on the road. Stopping to check your phone, even for a few seconds, can wind up causing you a world of trouble.

If another driver's distracted driving has caused you pain, you should reach out to a car accident lawyer. You should also call a car accident attorney if you're the one who caused the accident.

Have an Exit Strategy

Moving on, let’s look at road safety rules for exiting a highway. For starters, it’s helpful if you have your GPS give voice notifications for when your exit’s approaching.

When the sign for your exit’s coming up, check your mirror twice before you begin to merge. Whatever you do, don’t force your exit by cutting off other vehicles.

Check Your Vehicle Before Getting on the Road

Before you drive your car, do a quick vehicle check. Walking around your vehicle, look to see if the tires are in good condition. You should also take a quick peek under your vehicle to see if there’s any type of hanging debris.

Next, double-check your gas gauge to make sure you have plenty of fuel to complete your trip. Having to pull over mid-driving because you run out of gas can be extremely dangerous.

How to Handle Tailgaters

The first thing to do when someone’s tailgating you is to remain calm. Next, when you can safely do so, get out of their way. You should also maintain a consistent speed, and avoid the urge to break check the tailgater.

Protect Yourself With Road Safety Rules

Driving is a privilege and it’s your responsibility to practice good driving habits. By following the road safety rules in this article, you’ll be making the roads a better place for everyone. Go ahead and talk to your friends and family members about the tips you learned here today.

