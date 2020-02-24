Watch The Rock Kick Seven of Nine’s Borg Butt on Star Trek: Voyager

In the event you’d like, try final week’s Time Capsule, that includes a video documenting George Lucas’ first day writing Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.Let’s slingshot across the nearest star and journey again in time to analyze a mysterious ’90s anomaly generally known as UPN — {a partially} Viacom-owned TV community that lasted roughly a decade earlier than Viacom break up in two (like Captain Kirk in “The Enemy Inside”) after which merged its UPN half with competitor The WB to create — ta da! — The CW in 2006.

UPN occurred to be each the house of Star Trek: Voyager, which was the present used to launch the community in 1995, and WWE’s second primetime sequence, SmackDown — aka “The Rock’s Present” — which debuted in 1999. By 2000, the 2 worlds mightily merged as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson guest-starred on a Voyager episode referred to as “Tsunkatse,” the place the longer term largest, and most beloved, field workplace star on the earth would play a Pendari fighter who goes one on o.n.e. with Jeri Ryan’s former Borg drone Seven of 9.

Yup, “It doesn’t matter what your identify is!” was each a credo for The Rock and The Borg.

For these asking, the Pendari got here from the planet Pendari, within the system of Pendari. They’re the Star Trek equal of the band Dwelling in a Field having a single referred to as “Dwelling in a Field” off their album Dwelling in a Field.

Anyhow, the next video is a enjoyable behind-the-scenes take a look at The Rock’s action-packed cameo, that includes some pretty phrases from EP Rick Berman, visible results supervisor Dan Curry, and — of course — “The Nice One” himself.

Berman notes that they hadn’t seen Rock do any performing “apart from enjoying The Rock” so it’s painfully apparent they by no means noticed Johnson painting his personal father, Rocky Johnson, on That ’70s Present or some jabroni named Brody (ja-brody?) on The Internet, which was a TV sequence tailored from the Sandra Bullock film concerning the wild and harmful world of our on-line world. You realize, the data superhighway? Earth backslash angelfire dot geocities?

Naturally, The Rock’s combat with Seven of 9 ends with a Rock Backside, which was his wrestling finisher on the time. Positive, he’s the highest-paid actor on the earth proper now, and one of probably the most revered celebrities of all time, however the actual means Dwayne Johnson’s made it massive is that he, a former wrestler, now not has to do his signature mat strikes in motion films. That’s how you actually know a wrestler’s damaged via.

Additionally… get a load of how a lot Rocky places over Jeri Ryan! That’s some critical shine proper there. “She’s most likely one of the hardest, if not, dare I say, the hardest The Rock has ever confronted.”

She actually is the Folks’s Borg.

Ryan really returned to the Trek universe not too long ago, reprising her Seven of 9 function on Star Trek: Picard. You may learn our evaluate of her episode, “Stardust Rag Metropolis,” right here, the place we give it the very best rating of the sequence thus far.

