Watch the spooky new trailer for Netflix’s horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor

September 23, 2020
Netflix has launched a new trailer for its upcoming horror series, The Haunting of Bly Manor – a follow-up series to Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill Home.

The unsettling trailer teases varied characters’ connections to the sinister mansion referenced in the title, with Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen returning to play fully new characters on this spin-off present.

Model new solid members featured in the trailer embrace Years and Years’ T’Nia Miller, Enterprice’s Amelia Eve and iZombie’s Rahul Kohli.

Loosely based mostly on Henry James’ 1898 novel The Flip of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor is about in Nineteen Eighties England and follows a younger governess (Pedretti) who’s employed by a person to take care of his orphaned niece and nephew at their giant nation property.

Nonetheless, the younger American nanny quickly begins to suspect all isn’t because it appears at Bly Manor, whereas housekeeper Mrs Grose (Miller), groundskeeper Jamie (Eve) and the property’s chef Owen (Kohli) start to sense that darkish supernatural spirits are at play.

Set to a creepy piano cowl of Mötley Crüe’s House Candy House, the trailer exhibits the Bly Manor kids’s new nanny comforting them about their mother and father’ deaths, telling them,”In a means, they’ll all the time be right here,” whereas Miller’s character Mrs Grose confides in Owen that she’s “having someone else’s goals” – extra particularly, the goals of the lifeless.

Creator Flanagan’s first season of the anthology present premiered on Netflix in 2018 and adopted the Crain household, who transfer right into a dilapidated home earlier than discovering it’s haunted.

The filmmaker is finest recognized for writing and directing horror movies Absentia, Oculus, Earlier than I Wake, Gerald’s Recreation and The Shining sequel Physician Sleep.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix on Friday sixth October. Purchase Henry James’ The Flip of the Screw on Amazon. Trying for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the finest series on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.

