Watch The Teaser For The Upcoming Crime Movie Reptile, Which Features Justin Timberlake As Well As Sky Ferreira:

Sky Ferreira is having a hard time putting out new songs right now. In fact, fans payed for a “Free Sky Ferreira” digital sign in Times Square last week. However, her acting business is not having the same problems.

Ferreira has been in movies such as The Green Inferno, Baby Driver, as well as Lords of Chaos. In the new Netflix crime mystery Reptile, she stars alongside Justin Timberlake, a different pop star with a very different career path.

Netflix has shared the first photos from the new movie Reptile, which stars Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro, as well as Alicia Silverstone.

In The Video, We Observe A Police Officer Trying To Figure Out Who Killed The Person:

The trailer shows the detective looking at messy case files, questioning Timberlake’s character, as well as meeting with the doctor to figure out what might have caused a bite mark upon the victim’s hand.

But the guy isn’t the only one who could have done it. There’s also an ex-husband, a best friend, and a weird stranger.

The intense trailer, set to Juice Newton’s “Angel of the Morning,” reminds me of True Detective with its hazy, outdoorsy setting, desaturated tones, as well as strange hints, like a picture of a bound and gagged angel.

“I wanted to give the story a feeling of trickery that was evident in the characters’ actions and in the way the story was put together. “That was something that got me excited,” Grant Singer, who was making his first feature film, told EW in the past.

On September 29, 2023, The Reptile Will Be Shown In Certain Theaters:

“I think the movie will prove interesting to individuals who like to watch things where they don’t know where they’re going, like movies that take unexpected turns and trick you.

And I think people who such as things that are powerful, real, and scary will find something interesting here.” Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, as well as Matilda Lutz also appear in the movie.

Reptile had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. On September 29, it will be shown in some theaters, and on October 6, it will be on Netflix.

The Story Was Written By Benicio Del Toro, Grant Singer, And Benjamin Brewer:

Benicio Del Toro plays the cop who is looking into the murder in Reptile. He wrote the story for the movie with Grant Singer as well as Benjamin Brewer, who both make music videos.

The husband of the victim, Justin Timberlake, seems to be a co-lead in the movie, while Sky Ferreira plays a less important supporting part.

People like Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, as well as Eric Bogosian are also in the group. I’m going to see this show for sure! Watch the video down below.

The director also said that Del Toro was the one who suggested putting Silverstone in the movie. The two had worked together before within 1997’s Excess Baggage.

“We both thought she would be a great choice for the part,” Singer said. “Once we met her, it was clear that she was going to bring this character to existence within a way that was so unique, interesting, and real.”

Potential Storyline For Reptile:

“After a young real estate agent is brutally killed, a hardened detective tries to find the truth within a case where absolutely nothing is as it seems. In the process, he breaks down the illusions within his own life.”

Date That Reptile Might Come Out:

Starting Friday, September 29, Reptile will only be shown in US theaters for a week. On Friday, October 6, everyone will be able to watch it on Netflix.

Reptile’s Cast:

Owen Teague

Michael Pitt

Ato Essandoh

Cannon Smith

Karl Glusman

Sky Ferreira

Victor Rasuk

Eric Bogosian

Mike Pniewski

Frances Fisher

Catherine Dyer

Thad Luckinbill

Benicio Del Toro

Justin Timberlake

Alicia Silverstone

Kathryn Boyd Brolin

Domenick Lombardozzi

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz

Trailer For Reptile:

Reptiles’ Status In Terms Of Production:

Reptile was supposed to begin filming on September 13, 2021, before wrapping on November 15, 2021. It finally started on September 20, and all of the shooting happened in Atlanta, Georgia.

During shooting, the movie was picked up by a number of outlets. JustJared got pictures of Justin Timberlake upon the set of the film at the end of September.

MDJOnline saw the film crew making movies at the law offices of the Manely Firm and around the city of Marietta.