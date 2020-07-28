Watch the teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous as release date confirmed

Netflix has launched a model new teaser trailer for their (ahem) dino-mite animated collection Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Govt produced by Steven Spielberg himself, the collection follows a gaggle of six youngsters who attend a dinosaur-themed summer season journey camp. In the teaser trailer, we are able to see them marvelling at the numerous dinosaurs at the camp.

It’s not clear whether or not any characters from the unique Jurassic Park movie or subsequent sequels will crop up – however in the teaser, followers can spot the children travelling about in these glass pods we had been first launched to in the movie Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The synopsis for the animated collection reads, “When the occasions of the movie unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed throughout the island, every child realises their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to succeed in the exterior world, our six teenagers will go from strangers to buddies to household as they band collectively to outlive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets and techniques so deep they threaten the world itself.”

The voice forged options Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

You may watch the teaser trailer under, as the teenagers zip-wire their technique to security and face down T-Rexes.

The collection Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on 18th September 2020.


