Watch the ‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Trailer – Variety

In today’s TV News Roundup, CBS All Access announced the premiere date of Season 2 of “The Twilight Zone,” and Bravo announced the premiere date of Season 5 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

DATES

CBS All Access has announced that Season 2 of “The Twilight Zone” will premiere on June 25. All 10 new episodes of the thriller anthology series will launch at once on the streamer. Jordan Peele will return as host and executive producer. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers. See a trailer for the new season below.

Bravo has announced that Season 5 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will premiere on June 1 at 9 pm. The reality series returns with a season voyaging around the island of Mallorca, Spain with both new crew members and familiar faces. The series comes from 51 Minds Entertainment. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and Nadine Rajabi serve as executive producers.

MTV has announced its documentary “St. Louis Superman” will premiere on May 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 via simulcast. The film chronicles the story of Representative Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives. “St. Louis Superman” is executive produced by Sheila Nevins and Fiona Lawson-Baker. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

PBS documentary series “Asian Americans” premieres tonight, May 11, and Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of the five-part series. The series is narrated by actors Daniel Dae Kim and Tamlyn Tomita. Jean Tsien serves as executive producer. Watch the clip below.