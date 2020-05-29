Watch the Trailer for ‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ – Variety

In immediately’s TV Information Roundup, Hulu launched a trailer for upcoming documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” and CMT added new celebrities to the line-up for its upcoming particular celebrating these persevering with to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS has introduced the 12 challengers competing on its upcoming actuality collection “Robust as Nails,” which goals to rejoice People with powerful jobs that assist maintain the nation operating. The rivals embrace Linnett Key, a welder from Lecanto, Fla.; Danny Moody, a drywaller from Spokane, Wash.; Melissa Burns, a farmer from Milford Heart, Ohio; Lee Marshall, a roofer from St. Louis, Mo.; Kelly “Murph” Murphy, a Marine Corps veteran from Paragon, Ind.; Linda Goodridge, a deputy sheriff from Marion, N.Y.; Luis Yuli, a scaffolder from the Bronx, N.Y.; Michelle S. Kiddy, a gate agent from Alexandria, Ky.; Callie Cattell, a fisherman from Bend, Ore.; Younger An, a firefighter from Alexandria, Va.; Tara Davis, an ironworker from Elk Plain, Wash.; and Myles V. Pols, a forestry technician from Tuskegee, Alaska. “Robust as Nails” will premiere on July eight at 9 p.m. The collection comes from Raquel Productions Inc. in affiliation with Robust Home Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone function government producers.

CMT has introduced that its upcoming particular “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Yr Particular” has added Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith City, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown to its lineup to pay tribute to staff preventing on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2-hour particular will air on June 3 at eight p.m. with a 3 community simulcast on Paramount Community, Pop TV and TV Land. The particular is government produced by Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. The executives accountable for manufacturing are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

CBS All Entry has introduced its upcoming unscripted collection “The Thomas John Expertise” will premiere on the streamer on June 4. The eight-episode season follows famed psychic medium Thomas John as he journeys throughout the nation to attach with unsuspecting people. The collection comes from CBS Tv Studios and Fulwell 73. Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Sarah Happel Jackson and Zeberiah Newman function government producers, whereas Meredith Fox serves as the government accountable for manufacturing. See a brand new trailer for the collection under.

Oxygen has introduced it would premiere its latest entry in its true crime collection “Snapped” on July 15 at eight p.m. “Snapped: Betty Broderick” will dive into the story of La Jolla socialite Betty Broderick who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new spouse in 1989. “Snapped” comes from Jupiter Leisure with Stephen Land, Patrick Reardon, Todd Moss and Dale Fisher serving as government producers.

Netflix has launched a trailer for Season Four of its animated collection “F Is for Household.” The upcoming season places Frank (voiced by Invoice Burr) in battle along with his estranged father (voiced by Jonathan Banks) after the patriarch makes an unwelcome go to. The season will premiere on the streamer on June 12. Watch the new trailer under.

Hulu has launched a trailer for its unique documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.” The movie chronicles Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale’s hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme from its inception in 2005 to a latest collection of reunion exhibits. The documentary premieres on the streamer on June 5. Watch the trailer under.

CBS and the Recording Academy have introduced a two-hour particular to rejoice important staff and lift donations to No Child Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Heart for Music in New Orleans. “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” will likely be hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and options visitor appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, in addition to musical performances by Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Massive City, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin’ Dopsie, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty and Connick Jr. The particular will air on June 21 at eight p.m. and comes from AEG Ehrlich Ventures in partnership with the Recording Academy. Connick Jr. and Ken Ehrlich function government producers.