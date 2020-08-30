Watch The VMA’s On-line: Stream the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2020 Video Music Awards will happen on Sunday over varied outside areas unfold all through New York Metropolis.

Initially meant to happen in the Barclays Middle, the awards present tailored to security considerations offered by the coronavirus pandemic by offering outside levels in entrance of both no crowd or a restricted one. The VMAs will air on MTV and be obtainable to stream on the MTV web site or app. Each digital types of accessing the stream require customers to log in with their TV supplier.

This 12 months’s occasion might be hosted by “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer, with at the moment introduced performances by Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, BTS, The Weeknd, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma and CNCO. Roddy Ricch and J Balvin had been initially slated to carry out however selected to drop out of the lineup.

Lots of the performers are up for awards this 12 months, with Gaga and Grande every nominated for 9 and The Weeknd nominated for 5. This 12 months additionally contains new quarantine classes up for grabs: finest music video from house and finest quarantine efficiency. Gaga is nominated in the latter for her efficiency of “Smile,” which featured on the “One World: Collectively at Dwelling” stream earlier this 12 months.

The present begins at eight p.m. ET, however a pre-show is about to air beginning at 6:30.

The pre-show might be hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa and have each interviews and performances with varied artists. The listing of pre-show performers contains Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi, Jack Harlow, Tate McRae and Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker and blackbear.