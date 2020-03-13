Watch The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus And Ryan Hurst Trade Motorcycles For Go-Karts In AMC’s Ride Exclusive Clip

Depart a Remark
After I mentally image Norman Reedus for one motive or one other – solely regular causes, I swear – I inevitably image him atop a motorbike. Such is the impact of watching him for years on each AMC’s The Walking Lifeless and Ride with Norman Reedus. The identical factor used to occur for Sons of Anarchy vet Ryan Hurst, at the least earlier than he began completely carrying zombie pores and skin masks as TWD‘s villainous Beta. However now, I feel I am going to select to image them burning rubber in fancy go-karts.
There is a first rate probability you may have that feeling as properly after watching the unique Ride with Norman Reedus clip beneath, from the upcoming episode with Ryan Hurst – OPIE! – as Reedus’ visitor. In it, the 2 Walking Lifeless co-stars hit the streets of Japan behind the wheels of the extraordinarily standard Road Karts that resemble Mario Kart autos. And yeah, Reedus is carrying a zebra coat.
In the event you thought Ryan Hurst solely made the journey to Japan with Norman Reedus particularly to smoosh his massive body into a type of slightly small-scale karts for a experience across the metropolis, that could be a fairly ridiculous assumption. The opening seconds of the clip make it amusingly clear that Hurst didn’t anticipate these circumstances when he obtained invited to be on Ride. However hey, you solely reside as soon as, proper?
Additionally amusing is the best way Norman Reedus seems like he’s going to stumble upon folks as he chuckles over Ryan Hurst’s befuddlement. I’ve to think about the 2 earned a variety of stares, regardless that their habits and gown wasn’t precisely misplaced. “Rollin’ Down the Highway as a Zebra” ought to grow to be Ride’s theme/anthem.
The query now, after all, is whether or not Norman Reedus and Ryan Hurst will have the ability to make it via the remainder of their Japan journey with out getting hit by Bob-ombs and inexperienced shells, or getting squashed by massive buses.
Try the episode’s official synopsis beneath.
In the brand new episode, ‘Japan with Ryan Hurst,’ Norman Reedus and Ryan Hurst tour fashionable Japan and discover its technological historical past, finally arriving on the iconic and serene Mt. Fuji.
Regardless of how a few of his characters have acted on the massive and small display, Norman Reedus doesn’t precisely come throughout as somebody who exudes serenity. However then perhaps all it took to get him there was a visit to Mt. Fuji with the actor who performs his TV nemesis within the now-commenced Whisperers Struggle on The Walking Lifeless. We are able to all relate, proper?
For its Season four premiere, Ride with Norman Reedus welcomed the star’s former Walking Lifeless brother, Michael Rooker, who was simply as over-the-top and Rooker-y as one would have hoped. Future episodes will see Reedus hanging out and ditching visitors with This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, musician Dom Rocket (actual identify Dominick L DeFelippo), motorcycling freelancer Becky Goebel, and Veronica Mars’ Clifton Collins Jr.
Ride with Norman Reedus airs new Season four episodes each Sunday night time on AMC after The Walking Lifeless and Speaking Lifeless, and tends to air at 12:00 a.m. ET. The episode with Ryan Hurst is airing on March 15, however followers who wish to catch all six Season four episodes can achieve this by signing up for the AMC Premiere streaming service.
