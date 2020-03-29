Watch The Watchmen Cast Play Their HBO Characters For Coronavirus Hand-Washing PSA

Go away a Remark
Probably the greatest issues about all of 2019 was, undoubtedly, Damon Lindelof’s stunningly realized Watchmen adaptation, and it is a bummer figuring out that Lindelof in all probability will not be dealing with a second season. Nonetheless, absolutely the worst factor about 2020 to date, the COVID-19 pandemic, has shockingly delivered a quick and topical return to the Watchmen universe through a hand-washing PSA that options stars similar to Regina King, Jean Good and extra reprising their iconic roles.
Accompanied by signature scoring from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the brilliantly titled “Washmen” was shared by Damon Lindelof on Instagram, and will be considered under.
For a fast rundown on all of the superior Watchmen stars who pop up within the cheeky PSA, we’ve got Tim Blake Nelson as Wade “Trying Glass” Tillman, Jovan Adepo as younger Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen III as Cal Abar / Physician Manhattan, Jean Good as Laurie Blake, Dustin Ingram as Agent Petey (or Lube Man, when you choose), Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks, Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips, Regina King as Angela “Sister Evening” Abar, and Andrew Howard as Pink Scare. An enormous blue spherical of applause to all concerned for diving again into character for this.
Ever for the reason that COVID-19 disaster first began maintaining individuals of their houses, social media has been bombarded with movies of celebrity-fueled PSAs like this, with a few of them barely extra self-aware than different arguably misguided makes an attempt. However at no level has anybody supplied recommendation as excellent as what Agent Petey offers (whereas amusingly dressed as Sister Evening):
How do you time 20 seconds? Nicely, I prefer to say, ‘You are an FBI agent, not the Lone fucking Ranger,’ about eight instances.
In fact, Laurie Blake’s hand-washing scree is much more amusing, although not essentially one thing for everybody to decide to reminiscence. And I additionally fairly like Ms. Crookshanks falling again on previous habits by singing “For He is a Jolly Good Fellow” as she scrubs up. And if there was an honorary award to grant to anybody within the video, it will go to Tim Mison for calling again to the varied variations of Mr. Phillips, whereas additionally throwing in a solidly gruff impression of Jeremy Irons’ Adrian Veidt.
Damon Lindelof adopted that video up by posting a “thanks” message to everybody who participated in creating this enjoyable PSA.
With Gratitude to everybody who made WASHMEN come collectively… Regina, Tim, Yahya, Jean, Dustin, Tom, Sara, Andrew… unbelievable music as all the time by Trent & Atticus… however the MVP right here is our editor, David Eisenberg (@davidakaice) who pulled all of it collectively late at night time within the midst of all this with a new child at dwelling. A lot of this present was discovered within the reducing room and this brief spot was a reminder of all of the good editors who contributed numerous hours to this insane journey. Till we get by way of this (and we are going to)… Keep protected. Keep dwelling. Keep sane. God bless.
Whereas it looks as if the above video may need been reverse-engineered after the idea of “Washmen” was first conceived, I prefer to assume the video got here first, and was adopted by a spirited spherical of off-base pitches: “Who Bathes the Bathesmen? No, that is not proper. Who Cleans Up The Cleans-Upsmen? No, nonetheless not getting it. Who Anti-Bacterializes The Anti-Bacterializers? Yeah, I feel that one. Wait, no…” Not that anybody on Damon Lindelof’s inventive group is as dumb as that.
Most of America stays hunkered down in our houses for self-quarantining, with a rising want for fictional superheroes to interrupt by way of into our actuality to offer security and luxury (and medical provides). These heroes ain’t comin’, however not less than we’ve got Watchmen‘s protagonists round to ensure we’re doing our half to maintain our mitts clear.
Watchmen is at the moment out there to stream on HBO Go and HBO NOW, with the Blu-ray and DVD units hitting retailers on June 2 (until that date will get affected by coronavirus setbacks). Whereas ready to see if another person may decide up the reins for Season 2, try the Marvel comics we would prefer to see Damon Lindelof tackle.
