Watch The Weeknd Perform ‘Blinding Lights’ at the 2020 VMAs

Even in a pandemic, the VMAs discovered a technique to begin off their present with a bang: The Weeknd carried out his smash single “Blinding Lights” 1,100 ft above New York, from the metropolis’s highest statement deck, Edge at Hudson Yards.

Weeknd was in the guise of the busted-nose character he portrays on his newest album, “After Hours,” and the efficiency started in a means much like the album’s movies, which depict the character having a surreal and completely horrible night time in Las Vegas. Weeknd was proven waking up as if he’d been knocked out, rising slowly to his knees after which standing — however then the efficiency was classic VMAs, with helicopter pictures, a great deal of lights, an illuminated staircase and naturally the lights of New York throughout him, that are dazzling even in a socially distanced metropolis.

The efficiency, which was shot earlier in the week, climaxed with fireworks over the Hudson River — though they had been computer-generated, until we someway missed them over the week.

Though his world tour in help of his blockbuster album “After Hours” has been postponed like each different main tour, The Weeknd — who was the topic of an in-depth Selection cowl story in April — has had no drawback holding busy. He dropped a brand new tune with Calvin Harris on Friday, performed a digital live performance on TikTok earlier this month that raised greater than $350,000 for World Justice Initiative — a part of $2.15 million he’s donated or raised for coronavirus reduction, Black Lives Matter causes and Lebanon explosion reduction over the previous couple of months — launched a number of new songs and remixes for expanded editions of “After Hours,” he cowrote and lent his voice to episodes of “American Dad” and “Robotic Hen,” and dropped a number of movies for songs from the album.