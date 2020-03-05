Watch The Weeknd’s Disturbing Short Film for ‘After Hours’

Followers might have seen that each video and tv efficiency launched by The Weeknd within the run-up to the March 20 launch of his subsequent album, “After Hours,” is thematically linked and half of a bigger story that’s steadily unfolding. That continues with the discharge of a “brief movie” that bears the title of the album and its latest title-track single — though the music on this new movie is sort of all instrumental and, effectively, we are able to solely guess at what’s occurring right here.
The clip, once more directed by Anton Tammi, begins with The Weeknd smiling onstage at “Jimmy Kimmel,” because the viewers cheers after he accomplished his efficiency of his latest single “Blinding Lights” — he’s sporting the identical purple swimsuit jacket that he wears in different clips, and he’s obtained the identical busted nostril we noticed him get within the track’s official video. (He adopted a barely related theme when performing “Heartless” on “The Late Present” in December, wandering across the halls of the Ed Sullivan Theater.) However he wanders out of the present’s studio and into an oddly quiet road, steadily rising extra upset till he lastly enters a subway station — the place sh– will get actually bizarre. We see him being dragged quickly by some invisible power down the platform till the scene cuts away, and we see a younger couple enter a subway elevator. Inside is The Weeknd, trying a lot calmer — however because the doorways shut and the elevator ascends, we hear a girl screaming inside, which is presumably the newly evil Weeknd murdering the couple.
All in all, it ought to make for an attention-grabbing subsequent installment when The Weeknd is the musical visitor on “Saturday Evening Reside” this weekend — and probably on his tour in assist of the album, which launches in Vancouver on June 11 and has newly added dates in London, Los Angeles, Toronto and Miami (see full dates beneath).
This week “Blinding Lights” grew to become The Weeknd‘s seventh #1 on Billboard’s Sizzling R&B Songs chart, probably the most for any artist. Internationally “Blinding Lights” has been the #1 airplay track in each Germany and France for 7+ consecutive weeks, and it has not too long ago hit #1 in Australia as effectively. Impressively, it has been the #1 track on the official charts in France and the UK for Three consecutive weeks and counting.
The After Hours Tour Dates:
