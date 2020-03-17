Watch This: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Documentary Is Full Of New Footage

Final Fable VII Remake is true throughout the nook, but there may be nonetheless tons we’ve not seen from the model new sport, with most footage launched so far focusing on the earliest parts of the game. Now, throughout the first episode of this new documentary sequence regarding the making of the game, we now have seen new areas and scenes–and it seems to be like excellent.

The video, Within Final Fable VII Remake – Episode 1: Introduction, is embedded beneath. In accommodates insights from numerous the designers who labored on the sport, but simply ensure you activate closed captions if you don’t talk about Jap.

This video comes alongside a lot of new screenshots, which may be moreover worth looking at–however seeing the game in movement is way more spectacular.

