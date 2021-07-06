Watch Thittam Irandu Film (2021) On Sony LIV | Aishwarya Rajesh

Watch Thittam Irandu Film On-line (2021): Aishwarya Rajesh’s newest mystery drama Thittam Irandu aka Plan B film is all set to free up on-line on Sony LIV. This investigative mystery movie used to be directed by means of Pagal Nilavu popularity Vignesh Karthick. Sony LIV bought the streaming rights for the movie. It’s slated to be streamed in August 2021.

Watch Thittam Irandu aka Plan B film On Sony LIV

After the huge luck Ka Pae Ranasingam, Aishwarya Rajesh as soon as once more makes an important position in Thittam Irandu. The film is wrapped up not too long ago and it’s touted to be a complete mystery drama which can deliver you to fringe of the seat. Watch the approaching Aishwarya Rajesh film Thittam Irandu aka Plan B on Sony LIV. Sony LIV’s fresh free up Thaen film gained a crucial sure reaction a few of the target audience.

Additionally, Aishwarya Rajesh’s twenty fifth movie Bhoomika used to be bankrolled by means of Karthik Subburaj which could also be an immediate OTT free up. Consistent with resources, Netflix baggage the rights of the movie.

Thittam Irandu Film Complete Main points

Film: Thittam Irandu

Style: Mystery Drama

Forged: Aishwarya Rajesh

Director: Vignesh Karthick

To be had: Sony LIV

Liberate Date: August 2021

Language: Tamil

