Watch ‘Three Jokers’ Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, And Jared Leto Together In Amazing Fan Trailer

Go away a Remark
Put together to get chills watching “Batman: The Three Jokers” trailer, a fan-made video combining nearly every little thing DC followers have cherished in regards to the films and the comics.
It is basically a Joker sequel, choosing up from Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 film, but additionally bringing within the late Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Darkish Knight and Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad — plus Ben Affleck’s Batman, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Amy Adams’ Lois Lane, and even Jack Nicholson! Not in full Joker make-up from the 1989 Batman film, however billed as “Joe Chill” within the YouTube credit, for the Gotham Metropolis mugger who killed Bruce Wayne’s mother and father.
This is what YouTuber Eli Q created in a 2:46 minute trailer:
Ballpark: How a lot cash would this film make in theaters? I am going with $2 billion. Properly, it is actually priceless as a result of there is no method it might occur, particularly with Heath Ledger not with us to deliver again his Oscar-winning character.
This is the synopsis Eli Q shared with the fan trailer:
After being launched from Arkham Asylum, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) returns to Gotham Metropolis a reformed man. Nevertheless, he’s quickly caught in a gang struggle between two felony masterminds (Heath Ledger & Jared Leto) who’ve taken his mantle of “Joker.”
The video has taken off up to now couple of days, however I do not assume it is even being appreciated sufficient.
The timing is nice, too, and never simply because Joaquin Phoenix picked up an Oscar for Joker earlier this month. DC followers are additionally awaiting Batman: Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. Artist Fabok warned that the ending goes to “trigger give up the stir”:
This is not the primary time followers have tried to deliver the assorted DC universes collectively on the massive display screen. Simply final week we noticed a cool fan poster with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. That was primarily based off new photographs from The Batman set, the place Pattinson is simply beginning to movie his first film because the Caped Crusader.
However there aren’t any present plans for these characters to mix universes, similar to Ben Affleck has no plans to return as Batman, Jared Leto is seemingly out because the Joker — followers are the one ones including his Joker to something anymore — and naturally Heath Ledger. The lack of Heath Ledger on each degree is incalculable.
There have been talks, however simply talks at this level, a couple of Joker sequel for Joaquin Phoenix. And we do know we’ll see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn once more. We are able to see her proper now in Birds of Prey however she’ll even be in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which simply wrapped filming with a photograph that reveals Harley entrance and middle.
What do you consider this “Three Jokers” trailer? Would you might have gone to see this film, after watching that trailer? (Anybody who says no ought to head straight to Arkham Asylum.)
Add Comment