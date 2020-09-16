Watch TIFF Tribute Awards LIVE

UPDATE: Technical difficulties initially triggered a delay within the feed. The TIFF Tribute Awards at the moment are reside.

Regardless of the remoteness that could be a digital Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition, we’ll at all times come collectively to have fun the cinema. To cite TIFF Tribute Awards presenter Martin Scorsese, “This exceptional artwork type has at all times been and at all times can be greater than a diversion.”

Watch the TIFF Tribute Awards on Selection’s Fb web page with award recipients Kate Winslet, Shawn Mendes, Anthony Hopkins, Mira Nair and Chloe Zhao. Presenters embrace Jodie Foster, Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, Colin Farrell, and Regina King. Plus, there can be a particular efficiency by resident Canadian Mendes.

The TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser to assist each TIFF’s year-round programming and the group’s core mission to rework the best way individuals see the world by way of movie. The Awards honor the movie trade’s excellent contributors and their achievements, recognizing main trade members, performing expertise, directorial experience, new expertise, and a below-the-line artist and creators.