Watch Tobey Maguire’s Shirtless Spider-Man Screen Test

Tom Holland might at the moment be swinging round within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however Tobey Maguire will at all times maintain the excellence of being the primary actor to play the Net-Slinger in a live-action theatrical film. It’s been almost 20 years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man hit the large display screen, and if you wish to reminisce about that characteristic, take a look at the beneath video of Maguire’s shirtless display screen take a look at.
The display screen take a look at sees the bare-chested Tobey Maguire appearing out a scene the place Spider-Man fights off some muggers concentrating on an harmless girl. Truthfully, this scene isn’t that a lot totally different from when Mary Jane Watson was assaulted in that alleyway, with the one main variations being that it’s not raining right here and… nicely, Peter Parker was sporting his Spider-Man costume. Oh, and naturally, the road “Get the fuck outta right here” wasn’t within the theatrical reduce, though since PG-13 motion pictures are allowed one f-bomb, it actually may have been thrown in.
This video (shared by YouTuber FAHIM FARUKI) additionally consists of Tobey Maguire rocking a few of Peter Parker’s appears to be like from Spider-Man, together with the prototype Spidey costume he made for the wrestling match. There’s additionally early footage of Maguire’s costars testing/getting ready for his or her respective roles, together with Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, J.Ok. Simmons, Rosemary Harris and Cliff Roberts.
Launched on Might 3, 2002, Spider-Man noticed Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker being bitten by a genetically-altered spider and gaining particular talents. After his Uncle Ben is killed, Peter vowed to make use of his powers to struggle crime, which included clashing with Norman Osborn, a.ok.a. The Inexperienced Goblin, whereas additionally scuffling with sustaining his twin life.
Along with being critically well-received, Spider-Man was a business powerhouse, incomes over $821 million worldwide off a reported funds of $139 million. Not solely did it rank because the third highest-grossing film of 2002 (trailing behind The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques), it was Sony’s highest-grossing home movie till Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle got here out.
The Sam Raimi-helmed Spider-Man franchise continued with 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Whereas each of these motion pictures had been business successes, Spider-Man 2 was a much bigger important success than its predecessor, whereas Spider-Man 3 was met with combined reception. There have been plans to maintain the movie collection going with Spider-Man 4, which might have seen John Malkovich taking part in Vulture and Anne Hathaway taking part in Black Cat, however after Sam Raimi departed, Sony determined to reboot the franchise with The Superb Spider-Man.
These days, the studio is maintaining Spider-Man happening two fronts. As talked about earlier, Tom Holland’s been sporting the webbed costume since Captain America: Civil Conflict, after which there’s additionally the animated Into the Spider-Verse franchise, which has Miles Morales entrance and heart. In truth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller lately revealed that he’d pitched a tag for the film that may have concerned all of the live-action movie Spider-Males, however Sony felt such a scene can be “too quickly.”
The yet-to-be-titled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Residence comes out on November 5, 2021, whereas Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is dated for October 7, 2022. Preserve monitor of what different Marvel motion pictures are on the best way with our complete information.
